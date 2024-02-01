Jodie Foster opens up about her love for movie amid 'True Detective: Night Country' release

Photo: Jodie Foster recounts a sweet childhood memory

Jodie Foster took a trip down memory lane and recounted the deep connection she has held with films since her childhood.

In her most recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Jodie weighed in on the newest season of the hit series, True Detective: Night Country.

“I read the first episode of our season, and I just fell in love with it,” the American actress and filmmaker revealed.

The actress went on to address, “But mostly, just falling in love with that story, with the things that intrigued me when I needed to learn, that to me is really rare.”

Later in the confessional, the 61-year-old filmmaker got candid about her love for the movies.

She disclosed, “Movies are so important to me, growing up. So important as a touchstone to let me see myself, in other ways, other opportunities and other places.”

“Especially international films, I grew up with my mom taking me to foreign films mostly European films -- and neither of us have been out of the country so there’s France, there’s Italy, there’s Japan, there’s the Philippines, and we we became to embrace the world thru film,” she recalled in conclusion.

For those unversed, Jodie Foster depicts one of the main characters in the crime drama and also serves as the executive producer of the same.