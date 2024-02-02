 
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Netflix 'You Season 5': Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date

The fifth and final season of 'You' has just been teased, here is when it will release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Friday, February 02, 2024

Netflix You Season 5: Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date
Netflix 'You Season 5': Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date

After completely embracing his dark side, Joe Goldberg is returning to the small screens as he pledges to make the world a better place. However, Joe’s quest to find one true love still remains a mystery in the Season 5 of Netflix's You.

Here is everything you need to know about the fifth and final season.

Plot of You Season 5

Netflix You Season 5: Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date

In season 5 of Netflix’s hit series, Joe Goldberg will “finally face judgment” after committing a series of deadly sins, reported TUDUM by Netflix.

Speaking to TUDUM, Penn also spilled the beans about the fifth season and said, "More importantly you’re considering what, or should I say, who Joe will come up against as he finally returns to New York. Though I can’t say who just yet we all know there are many loose ends from Joe’s past.”

Cast for You Season 5

Netflix You Season 5: Plot, Cast, Expected Release Date

Penn Badgley is certainly returning to the series as the charming yet creepy protagonist, Joe Goldberg. 

As each season of You featured a completely distinctive setting with new faces, the confirmed cast for its season 5 remains enigmatic. 

However, the come-back of Charlotte Ritchie, who plays Kate Galvin, to the show is likely, considering she accompanied Joe on his return trip to New York in Season 4.

The final cast for the drama has not been dropped yet.

Release Date of You Season 5

The fifth season of You was reported to premiere sometime in 2024. However, because of the writers’ and actors’ strike, which came to an end in November 2023, the filming of the Netflix hit psychological thriller’s finale has not been initiated yet.

TUDUM by Netflix teased the final season's announcement seven months ago.

Official Trailer of You Season 5

The trailer for Season 5 of You is not out yet, but you can stream the date announcement of Season 4 through the video below.


