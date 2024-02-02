Previously, Britney Spears accused Justin Timberlake of mistreating her in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Justin Timberlake 'furious' over Britney Spears' drama amid music comeback

Justin Timberlake is not happy about his music comeback getting overshadowed by Britney Spears.

A source recently told Page Six that the former NSYNC singer is “seething” over the reprisal of the drama with his ex-girlfriend.

“Justin had hoped the backlash from Britney's memoir would’ve blown over by now so that he could focus on his new album, which he’s very excited about, but every day is something new,” the insider shared.

The update comes after Britney revealed in her memoir The Woman In Me that the 42 year-old singer made her get an abortion during their relationship because he “wasn’t happy about the pregnancy” and “didn’t want to be a father.”

After Justin recently released his new single Selfish from upcoming album Everything I Thought It Was, her fans campaigned to get the Toxic singer’s 2011 song of the same name to No. 1 on iTunes.

However, when Britney tried to apologise to Justin and clarified that she didn’t mean to “offend” anyone with her book, he responded to the gesture during his New York concert where he told the crowd, “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f–king nobody.”

The Princess of Pop instantly clapped back at him on her Instagram account where she wrote, “Someone told me someone was talking s**t about me on the streets !!! Do you want to bring it to court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time ??? I'm not sorry !!!”