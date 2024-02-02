The news comes months after director Aaron Korsh confirmed he's working on a new legal drama

'Suits' confirms spin-off series: Everything we know so far

Suits is finally returning for a spin-off set in Los Angeles.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a pilot for a spinoff named Suits: L.A., starring Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, and Gina Torres, has been commissioned by NBC.

The show, which is set to begin filming in Vancouver in late March, centres on Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has made a name for himself by defending the wealthiest clients in Los Angeles.

The logline kicks off as, "Ted's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career.”

It further reads: “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

With the pilot episode being directed by Victoria Mahoney, David Bartis, Doug Liman and Gene Klein will be working on the project as executive producers whereas Aaron Korsh will remain to be original creator of the show.

The news comes months after Deadline reported that Aaron has been working on a new legal drama that would follow the model of CSI and NCIS rather than being a reboot of the original series.