Friday, February 02, 2024
Melanie Walker

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares hilarious incident about Chris Pratt kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Chris Pratt's children 'spoiled' as he revealed an incident about them

Melanie Walker

Friday, February 02, 2024

Chris Pratt's kids have a special bond with their father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. But, the megastar hilariously lamented they are "spoiled."

Sharing an incident about his granddaughters on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 76-year-old said, "Katherine and Chris, her husband, they come over to the house at least, I think, once a week. And then I play with the animals with them."

He continued, "We have a great time. I put them on the back of the miniature donkey … And then, one time, one wanted to ride the pig. I said 'No, no. The pigs — you don't ride pigs.'"

Admitting the Marvel star's children are "spoiled," the Terminator star said, "So they play around with the animals. We really have a great, great time. The only thing is that they are a little spoiled." 

"Because when I took them to the stall and ask[ed] them to help me, you know, shovel the manure, they said no."

