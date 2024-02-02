Arnold Schwarzenegger shares hilarious incident about Chris Pratt kids

Arnold Schwarzenegger calls Chris Pratt's children 'spoiled' as he revealed an incident about them

Chris Pratt's kids have a special bond with their father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger. But, the megastar hilariously lamented they are "spoiled."



Sharing an incident about his granddaughters on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 76-year-old said, "Katherine and Chris, her husband, they come over to the house at least, I think, once a week. And then I play with the animals with them."

He continued, "We have a great time. I put them on the back of the miniature donkey … And then, one time, one wanted to ride the pig. I said 'No, no. The pigs — you don't ride pigs.'"

Admitting the Marvel star's children are "spoiled," the Terminator star said, "So they play around with the animals. We really have a great, great time. The only thing is that they are a little spoiled."

"Because when I took them to the stall and ask[ed] them to help me, you know, shovel the manure, they said no."