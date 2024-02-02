 
Friday, February 02, 2024
Mason Hughes

Meghan Markle will NOT stay ‘quiet,' she will ‘rock' the Royal family

Meghan Markle expected to write her own memoir to share her side of the story

Mason Hughes

Friday, February 02, 2024

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is expected to write her own memoir following the release of the controversial autobiography of her husband, Prince Harry.

While the new of Meghan Markle’s writing a book has not been confirmed, several royal experts have claimed that it is highly probable for the Duchess to publish a memoir.

Speaking with The Express, a former royal butler said that he is waiting for Meghan to publish her book as he cannot wait to read her side of the story.

Dishing his take on the matter, Paul Burrell, who worked for Princess Diana for ten years from 1987 to 1997, said Meghan Markle will not stay quiet.

"I am waiting for Meghan to release her own memoir. It is inevitably going to write her side of the story because of how absent she was from Spare, and that is because she is penning her memoir and telling it from a woman's perspective,” he said.

"There is no way she is going to stay quiet: she is going to want her side of the story out there and that will do even further damage to the Royal family and rock them even more," Burrell added.

