Dune 2: Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, reveal ‘most extravagant thing' they did on set

'Dune 2' cast members Florence Pugh and Timothee Chalamet are dishing on behind-the-scene details

Dune: Part Two stars Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet recently got candid about their experience on set with Hollywood legends like Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson and Dave Bautista.



Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, Zendaya, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Timothée Chalamet opened up on their experience filming Dune 2.

Kimmel asked the young cast members what it was like to work with “legends.”

“They were more wild than us, honestly,” Timothée dished.

“For real?,” Jimmy asked.

Timothée replied, “I feel like we're the tamest four 20-year-old actors you can find in LA, really. The most extravagant thing we do is get dinner.”

Dishing more on the icons Javier Bardem and Josh Brolin, the Wonka star revealed the two were “properly intimidated” when Oscar winner Christopher Walken came on set.

“They became little boys, like tails between their legs. Babies. It was adorable,” Florence chimed in.

Dune: Part Two is set to hit theaters on March 1 after suffering delays due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. The highly-anticipated sequel to Dune was originally set to be out on October 20, 2023, but was pushed to November 17 and then March 2024.

Both Dune: Part One and Part Two are based on Frank Herbert's 1965 novel of the same name.

