 
menu
Friday, February 02, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question

Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, in 'Dune: Part 2' responds to a rare question about his appearance

By
Samuel Moore

Friday, February 02, 2024

Photo: Dune: Part 2 star Austin Butler answers a rare question
Photo: 'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question

Austin Butler got candid about his “ugly and bold” appearance in Dune: Part 2.

Lately, the 32-year-old star came across a rare question about his eyebrows, which appear to be shaved off in the highly anticipated flick.

During his presence on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the show host asked Austin about what he did to his eyebrows for Denis Villeneuve’s movie.

Kimmel asked the acting sensation, “Austin, did you miss your eyebrows making this movie?

The Switched at Birth alum responded, “It was so liberating not having eyebrows," hilariously adding, “You don’t realize how much they weigh you down.”

“I was just streamlined," Austin simply added. 

Kimmel further inquired, “Did you shave the eyebrows?”

The Elvis actor went on to explain as well, “I was going to a job right after and with this director named Jeff Nichols,” maintaining, “And Jeff said, ‘They can afford to make you bald cap but we can’t really make you hair. So can you just get a bald cap?' So that’s what I did.” (sic)

“So the bald cap came down right here to your eyes?" Kimmel quipped.

In response to this banter, Austin gave a befitting reply and said, "We had the most amazing hair and makeup team and they sculpted,” after which the duo moved on to the next topic.

This comes after Austin branded his look in the movie as "ugly and bold" in a chat last month, reported People Magazine

How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
How King Charles, Princess Kate show they are ‘adapting to the times'
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4
Netflix 'The Umbrella Academy' drops first look of season 4
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle subtly downgraded on Royal Family website
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
'Supergirl' star reacts to Milly Alcock's casting in the DC Universe
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face ‘alarm bells' on Netflix deal
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt lands a new role amid kids distress
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Kevin Costner ‘hopes' ex Christine's new beau Josh Connor has ‘deep pockets'
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles video
Prince Harry chose to do the right thing despite financial struggles
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
Alec Baldwin ‘scared of going broke' amid ‘Rust' shooting charges
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
'Barbie' star Issa Rae calls out the senior leaders of Hollywood
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'
Kourtney Kardashian avoids getting ‘dragged back' into ‘Kardashian drama'
‘Mr. Wilder & Me' set for cinematic journey with a starry cast
‘Mr. Wilder & Me' set for cinematic journey with a starry cast