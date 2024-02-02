Austin Butler, who plays Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, in 'Dune: Part 2' responds to a rare question about his appearance

Photo: 'Dune: Part 2' star Austin Butler answers a rare question

Austin Butler got candid about his “ugly and bold” appearance in Dune: Part 2.

Lately, the 32-year-old star came across a rare question about his eyebrows, which appear to be shaved off in the highly anticipated flick.

During his presence on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the show host asked Austin about what he did to his eyebrows for Denis Villeneuve’s movie.

Kimmel asked the acting sensation, “Austin, did you miss your eyebrows making this movie?

The Switched at Birth alum responded, “It was so liberating not having eyebrows," hilariously adding, “You don’t realize how much they weigh you down.”

“I was just streamlined," Austin simply added.

Kimmel further inquired, “Did you shave the eyebrows?”

The Elvis actor went on to explain as well, “I was going to a job right after and with this director named Jeff Nichols,” maintaining, “And Jeff said, ‘They can afford to make you bald cap but we can’t really make you hair. So can you just get a bald cap?' So that’s what I did.” (sic)

“So the bald cap came down right here to your eyes?" Kimmel quipped.

In response to this banter, Austin gave a befitting reply and said, "We had the most amazing hair and makeup team and they sculpted,” after which the duo moved on to the next topic.

This comes after Austin branded his look in the movie as "ugly and bold" in a chat last month, reported People Magazine.