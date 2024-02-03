Melissa Barrera again sparked backlash for sharing a donation link after getting fired from 'Scream' franchise

Melissa Barrera risks getting fired again after ‘Scream’ controversy

Melissa Barrera's representatives at WME and Sugar23 are considering to terminate her after her recent social media posts.



The agencies are thinking of dropping her as a client after she shared a link in her Instagram bio that asked her followers to donate money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Previously, Spyglass fired Melissa from the famous Scream franchise after she accused accused Israel of “genocide and ethnic cleansing” and distorting “the Holocaust to boost the Israeli arms industry.”

Speaking of the actress who starred in the fifth and sixth part of the movie, Spyglass stated: “We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion or anything that flagrantly crosses the line into hate speech”

As her recent donation link went viral, Variety claims that WME and Sugar23 were "poised" to drop her as a client, but both decided to reverse their decision for now.