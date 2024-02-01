Kate Middleton returns home to major surprise by George, Charlotte, Louis

Kate Middleton received quite the welcome back home from her kids George, Charlotte, and Louis

file footage

Kate Middleton was warmly welcomed back home from the hospital by her kids, Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte, who reportedly threw their ailing mom a welcome home party, as per a royal insider.



According to Express UK, the Princess of Wales, who spent 14 days in the hospital recovering from an abdominal procedure, saw all three of her children with Prince William, once she returned back to their family home, Adelaide Cottage, to recuperate.

While Princes George, Louis, and Princess Charlotte reportedly did not visit their mum at The London Clinic, an insider was quoted saying that all three kids have been specially ‘hands on’ since her return back home.

Read More: Kate Middleton health scare as doctors 'don't keep in hospital for long'

“They’ve all made her some ‘get well soon’ cards along with some of her favourite snacks,” the source revealed, also suggesting that Kate and the kids will be making up for lost time in the coming months, as the Princess takes a break from her royal duties owing to her health struggles; Kate will not be returning to her duties until after Easter.

It is pertinent to note that Kate’s husband, the Prince of Wales, William, has also taken a break from royal engagements as the Princess gets back to her full health alongside him and their kids.