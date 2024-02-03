 
'Bridgerton' star Phoebe Dynevor confesses she was 'terrified of fame'

Phoebe Dynevor dishes details on coping with fame and attention amid 'Bridgerton' release

Phoebe Dynevor, who is well-known for playing Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix series, professed that she felt tense on the sets of Bridgerton.

Although Phoebe Dynevor garnered global fame for starring in the historic drama series, she recently revealed to Elle UK that she did not always feel confident in her role.

In the conversation, the British actress touched on her anxieties during Bridgerton’s shooting.

Phoebe began by saying, “There was a certain point with 'Bridgerton' where I was over-analyzing everything.”

Nonetheless, the 28-year-old actress admitted that her mother, Sally, who is an actress as well, gave her really helpful advice to cope with success and attention.

“And my mum told me to just embrace it all, and not to be terrified of it,” she confessed.

Speaking on the idea of fame, Phoebe remarked, “Fame doesn't do great things to people in the public eye - particularly men! She's really helped me navigate it all.”

Later in the interview, Phoebe also disclosed that she is a true introvert and loves staying comfy at home.

The acting sensation even remarked, “Day to day I'm very low key though. I'm happiest at home in my tracksuit and I never leave my neighbourhood in North London.”

“I have my little coffee place that I go to every day and I read and I'm a real hermit!” she concluded. 

