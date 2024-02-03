Alyssa Milano reacts to Shannen Doherty 'Charmed' firing claims

Alyssa Milano answers whether she wanted to remove Shannen Doherty from 'Charmed'

Alyssa Milano is breaking the silence on her co-star Shannen Doherty's claim that she pressured the network to fire the latter.



Earlier this week, the 51-year-old addressed the issue at a Charmed panel."I knew this was going to come up in one way or another, and I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this."

She continued, "I will just say that I'm sad. I don't think it's really that I'm sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life."

"I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening," she added.

"I'm sad that people can't move past it," the actress noted. "I'm sad that we all can't just celebrate the success of a show that meant so much to all of us."

It comes after Shannen alleged on her podcast that Alyssa had pressured the network to remove her from the show.

"'We were told [by Alyssa] it's her or [Shannen], and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment,'" she claimed producer Jonathan Levin told her.

"I don't ever remember being mean to her on set,"