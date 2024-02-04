 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry 'upbringing' is to blame for 'childish' adulthood

Prince Harry could have been taught to be stronger, says expert

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Prince Harry upbringing is to blame for childish adulthood

Prince Harry could have turned out a bit different if he was disciplined by King Charles, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his senior position in the Royal family alongside Meghan Markle, was given more liberty than his elder brother, Prince William.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, in her new book talks about Prince Harry’s upbringing.

An excerpt from her new book titled’ ‘My mother and I’ showcases in Daily Mail, noting: "As the spare, Harry had always been allowed greater licence than his elder brother. He'd play the fool and get away with childish pranks."

She added: "Later events suggest, however, that a bit more early discipline might have been helpful."

The royal expert also said Harry "always knew where he stood in the royal pecking order".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter
Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle
Cher's son Elijah Blue bags major win amid conservatorship case
Cher's son Elijah Blue bags major win amid conservatorship case
Miley Cyrus sets to 'rock' key track at 2024 Grammys
Miley Cyrus sets to 'rock' key track at 2024 Grammys
Adele's Munich tour will earn her THIS whopping amount
Adele's Munich tour will earn her THIS whopping amount
Prince William, Harry fight older than Meghan Markle: 'It was Africa'
Prince William, Harry fight older than Meghan Markle: 'It was Africa'
Jamie Lee Curtis marks major milestone against addiction
Jamie Lee Curtis marks major milestone against addiction
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari take major step towards finalising divorce
Britney Spears, Sam Asghari take major step towards finalising divorce
Lizzo's sexual harassment case faces major blow
Lizzo's sexual harassment case faces major blow
Sofia Vergara talks about dating life and Joe Manganiello split
Sofia Vergara talks about dating life and Joe Manganiello split
Jeremy Renner gives promising response to MCU return amid recovery
Jeremy Renner gives promising response to MCU return amid recovery