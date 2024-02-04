Prince Harry 'upbringing' is to blame for 'childish' adulthood

Prince Harry could have been taught to be stronger, says expert

Prince Harry could have turned out a bit different if he was disciplined by King Charles, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his senior position in the Royal family alongside Meghan Markle, was given more liberty than his elder brother, Prince William.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward, in her new book talks about Prince Harry’s upbringing.

An excerpt from her new book titled’ ‘My mother and I’ showcases in Daily Mail, noting: "As the spare, Harry had always been allowed greater licence than his elder brother. He'd play the fool and get away with childish pranks."

She added: "Later events suggest, however, that a bit more early discipline might have been helpful."

The royal expert also said Harry "always knew where he stood in the royal pecking order".

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

