Sunday, February 04, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are worried about their future income

Eloise Wells Morin

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are aiming to bag worthy projects in fear of their finances running out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have failed to produce impressive work in the light of their multi-million dollar partnerships with Netflix and Spotify, are now worried about their spending. 

Royal expert Matt Wilkinson tells True Royalty TV's The Royal Beat: "They've got huge outgoings, security, mortgage, everything. When I've spoken to people out there, they've said they are obsessed with security, [and] they don't want to live in a smaller house, they absolutely love the house.

"I think they had a $9 million dollar mortgage when they took it out that they still had to pay, and [Harry’s] had his money from Spotify, he’s had his money from Netflix.

"There is a worry behind the walls of Buckingham Palace of what happens when the money runs out … [and whether] he will at some stage have to find more money from other outlets."

