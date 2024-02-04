Justin marked his first live performance in more than a year as he appeared at Drake's History Club

Justin Bieber returns to stage after a year

Justin Bieber finally gave his fans the anticipated comeback they were waiting for.

The 29-year-old singer staged a private performance of classics, remixes, and fan favourites to Toronto fans this week before the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend.

Justin marked his first live performance in more than a year as he appeared at Drake's History Club.

According to Billboard, the Grammy award-winner played a brief set at the 2,500-seat arena for the "Drew House x Toronto Maple Leafs" event.

Fan-shot video captured the pop sensation dancing to a few of his tunes from his repertoire while sporting one of his Drew House hockey jerseys.

Days before Justin would lead the squad in the annual All-Star Game, the event took place more than a year after his Justice World Tour was cancelled.

Following his June 2022 diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, he cancelled the remaining dates of the tour which was named in honour of his 2021 album Justice, in September 2022.

However, Justin was seen back in his natural habitat as he performed an upgraded version of Baby along with with a remix of SZA's Snooze and his iconic My World 2.0 hit Eenie Meenie.