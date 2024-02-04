Taylor Swift's dad Scott Swift was recently asked about giving Travis Kelce his blessing for marrying the singer

Taylor Swift's dad refuses to confirm Travis Kelce's marriage proposal

Taylor Swift’s father Scott Swift recently ignored a reporter who asked him about Travis Kelce’s marriage proposal to his daughter.

Following his arrival at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday, ahead of the Grammy Awards, the 71 year-old refused to respond to a question concerning whether the NFL tight end will ask for his blessing before popping the big question.

When a paparazzo asked Scott about his thoughts on the 35 year-old footballer asking for his permission to marry Taylor, he abruptly shut his car door.

Prior to the cold shoulder, Daily Mail reported that he seemed happy to answer a few football-related questions, including if he was a Kansas City Chiefs fan before Taylor began dating Travis.

“I’m a football fan — of all teams,” Scott answered who is known to be a long time Philadelphia Eagles fan.

Rumours about Travis and Taylor's engagement started to circulate in December 2023 after Page Six revealed that the football player had previously asked Scott for permission to propose to the 12-time Grammy winner.

"Travis has been talking to friends about a ring. Scott has been asked for his blessing and he has wholeheartedly given it,” an insider told the outlet.