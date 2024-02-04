 
menu
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad'

Ziggy Marley tugs at heartstrings in remembrance of mom Rita

By
William Blythe Haynes

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad’
Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad’

Ziggy Marley has just tugged at a few heartstrings by dishing on his mom Rita who “was the backbone of everything.”

The singer-songwriter broke everything down while speaking to People magazine.

In it, he dished over the love he has for his mother and said, “My mom is the backbone of everything.”

“Without her, none of this would’ve been happening,” he even went as far as to say.

“My father's career wouldn’t be what it is,” without her either.

“They really complement each other in that way. You need someone like that by your side. You can’t do it alone. You could never do it alone,” he also went as far as to add before signing off. 

Taylor Swift's dad refuses to confirm Travis Kelce's marriage proposal
Taylor Swift's dad refuses to confirm Travis Kelce's marriage proposal
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry worried about future: 'What if money runs out'
Justin Bieber returns to stage after a year
Justin Bieber returns to stage after a year
Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as 'glamorous American divorcee', says expert
Prince Philip saw Meghan Markel as 'glamorous American divorcee', says expert
Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Usher reveals key part before Super Bowl performance
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter
Jacob Elordi under hot water for 'assaulting' a reporter
Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth 'discomfort' as King Charles played father to Meghan Markle
Cher's son Elijah Blue bags major win amid conservatorship case
Cher's son Elijah Blue bags major win amid conservatorship case
Miley Cyrus sets to 'rock' key track at 2024 Grammys
Miley Cyrus sets to 'rock' key track at 2024 Grammys
Adele's Munich tour will earn her THIS whopping amount
Adele's Munich tour will earn her THIS whopping amount
Prince William, Harry fight older than Meghan Markle: 'It was Africa'
Prince William, Harry fight older than Meghan Markle: 'It was Africa'
Jamie Lee Curtis marks major milestone against addiction
Jamie Lee Curtis marks major milestone against addiction