Ziggy Marley gushes over mom Rita: ‘She compliments my dad’

Ziggy Marley has just tugged at a few heartstrings by dishing on his mom Rita who “was the backbone of everything.”

The singer-songwriter broke everything down while speaking to People magazine.

In it, he dished over the love he has for his mother and said, “My mom is the backbone of everything.”

“Without her, none of this would’ve been happening,” he even went as far as to say.

“My father's career wouldn’t be what it is,” without her either.

“They really complement each other in that way. You need someone like that by your side. You can’t do it alone. You could never do it alone,” he also went as far as to add before signing off.