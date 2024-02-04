 
Sunday, February 04, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Paul Bettany updates fans about MCU's 'Vision' casting

Paul Bettany spilled the beans on his come-back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the fan-favourite superhero 'Vision'

By
Samuel Moore

Sunday, February 04, 2024

Photo: Paul Bettany updates fans about his return as MCUs Vision
Paul Bettany has reportedly delighted his fans as he confirmed his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Paul, who last reprised his superhero role in WandaVision in 2021, attended MegaCon 2024, which was held on Saturday.

During his appearance at this event, the 52-year-old was asked, "In any way, shape, or form, will Vision return? Or are you going to return to the MCU?"

After a brief pause, the Blood alum replied and confirmed his return as the MCU’s synthezoid superhero.

“Well, yeah... I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%,” answered the acting sensation.

Earlier, the actor lifted the lid about his MCU character and observed that he considers Vision related to Pinocchio and Frankenstein in many ways.

Paul also addressed, “When you're doing robots or artificial people or whatever it is, I guess the two stories really are Pinocchio and Frankenstein.”

“'I'm a real boy now' or 'Who made me and what for?' I suppose are the stories. So we were definitely in the Pinocchio camp. And that's a really fun arc to play," he declared before resigning from the conversation.

