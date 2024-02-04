Emma Roberts father rare comments for daughter: 'I love her work'

Eric Roberts lauds Emma Roberts's career, saying he always believed in her

Emma Roberts received the best nod for her work from her father, Eric Roberts, who is also an established actor, as he gushed over her work.



The veteran actor lauded his kid's stunning career, telling Page Six he is proud of her "every day," adding her recent rom-com "Maybe I Do" is "my favorite so far."



The sweet remarks come across as rare as the pair have avoided their relationship from public spotlight.



Similarly, the 67-year-old previously praised the actress's career trajectory, saying, "She's never had any training, so she's been on-the-job training her whole career, and it's been lovely for me to watch her become an actor, and she has. I love her work."

Earlier, the father-of-three wished her daughter on social media on her 32nd birthday in 2023.

He hailed her "precious daughter," noting that he always knew the American Horror Story actress "grow up to be all that and more."

With her ex, Kelly Cunningham, Eric has a single child, Emma. However, the actor has a daughter and a son with his wife, Eliza Roberts.