Ice Cube gives hilarious response to Dr. Dre absence from Grammys

Ice Cube reveals Dr. Dre was not with them to receive the Grammy because he had other important things to do

Hip-hop group N.W.A was set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Grammys. Everyone was there except Dr. Dre, and to explain, Ice Cube offered a hilarious reason for that.



"My man, Dr. Dre, is not here. He wanted to make sure I let you know he's not hating. He a billionaire. He got **** to do," the Los Angeles rapstar said.

Apart from that, the Friday rapper opened up about his views related to the prestigious award for honouring his style of music.

"We knew when we started to do music in 1985, '86, '87 that a Grammy was not in the cards for us, with the type of music we was doing. We actually didn't think we would ever even get on the radio. We was cool with that," he said.

However, it was not the first award the 54-year-old received recently.

Earlier this year, he was honour with the inaugural Community Impact Award from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

"This is big time! I've had passion for music, and in movies and sports. I've ended up in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — not reaching for that, but just having the passion at the right time."

He continued, "I got a star on the Walk of Fame in Hollywood just [from] having passion to do good work. And then in sports this is another milestone that's just off the chart."

Noting, "Because no way, shape or form did I ever think I would be in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame — for any reason."