Monday, February 05, 2024
Melanie Walker

Grammys 2024: Killer Mike arrested after winning three awards

American Rapper Killer Mike arrested ‘misdemeanor battery’ following a physical altercation

Melanie Walker

Monday, February 05, 2024

American rapper, Killer Mike, was arrested shortly after he received three awards at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards over alleged physical altercation.

The rapper was arrested and booked for “misdemeanor battery” following a physical altercation backstage at the 2024 Grammy awards.

According to footage obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Mike could be seen being taken away by the Los Angeles Police in handcuffs at the Crypto Arena.

Just before the incident, he won three awards in a row: best rap album for his album Michael, and best rap song and best rap performance for his song Scientists and Engineers featuring Andre 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

A statement by an LAPD spokesperson stated, “On Sunday, 4 February, just after 4pm, a male adult was detained and handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.”

“The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division. The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Michael Render and booked for Misdemeanor Battery 243(A) PC, and is in the process of being released,” they added. 

