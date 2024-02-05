Trevor Noah evades Swifties' wrath with ‘funny' Taylor Swift joke at Grammys

Trevor Noah is getting praise from Swifties for a great Taylor Swift joke at Grammys

Trevor Noah is getting praise from Swifties for a great Taylor Swift joke at Grammys

After Jo Koy’s ill-received Taylor Swift joke at the Golden Globes, Trevor Noah is being praised for getting it right at the Grammys.

Trevor also referred to Swift’s frequent attendance of NFL games, but the seasoned comedian didn’t direct the joke at the Lavender Haze hitmaker.

During his opening monologue, he said: "I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift. Right? Like she's controlling the cameras at the games. Like, just let her live, let her live."



He continued: "Every time the camera cuts to her I'm going to get revenge. Every time it cuts to Taylor Swift I'm going to cut to someone who played football. That's what I'll do - cut just like that."

The camera then cut to Terry Crews, a former football player, as Trevor said: “You like that Terry Cruz? You better fix your face Terry. Yeah we're going to be on you all night Terry, no relaxing for you. Do you work for the CIA Terry? Huh? I can read lips Terry so I can read what you're saying."

The camera then panned to both Swift and Terry’s faces as they covered their faces and laughed.

Swifties took to X following the joke to shower Trevor with praise, with one writing, "THAT is how you make a joke about taylor swift!!!"

Another wrote: "See what happens when you have comedian as a Host who knows comedy."

A third agreed: "THAT is how you joke about Taylor and the NFL. Note that she’s laughing. Because it’s funny, not rude and lame."