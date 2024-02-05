 
Monday, February 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles releases full statement on cancer diagnosis

King Charles has made an official announcement of his cancer diagnosis

By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 05, 2024

King Charles releases full statement after cancer diagnosis

An official statement has been released regarding King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

According to a report by Buckingham Palace’s Twitter account

But at the same time, he will “undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

In the statement, the King also added a few words for the public and they read, “The king is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

As of now “he remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

In regards to his intentions and motivations for disclosing the news, he added in his statement, “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

For those unversed, the news has come a few days after an official spokesperson for the Palace called the issue ‘benign’ and added, “In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate.”

“His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure.”

“The King's public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

