Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

Monday, February 05, 2024
By
William Blythe Haynes

Monday, February 05, 2024

Prince Harry’s reaction to King Charles’ cancer has just been revealed by sources close to Montecito.

The news has been brought to light in a report by an inside source close to Prince Harry.

According to their claims, the Duke of Sussex will fly to London “in the coming days”.

For those still unversed, the Prince is one of the only family members on the other side of the pond, with his wife Meghan Markle, son Archie, and daughter Lilibet.

The Duke has made solo visits to the UK since moving to the UK, whereas Archie and Lilibet are known to have visited only a handful of times.

News of King Charles’ cancer has been shared to “prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

At the moment its known that “subsequent diagnostic tests have identified” it as a “form of cancer” during his routine procedure. 

