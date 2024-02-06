Queen Camilla gears up to calm 'lonely' King Charles amid 'cold' circumstances

Queen Camilla gears up to support as King Charles is diagnosed with cancer

Queen Camilla is standing tall for King Charles amid the testing health crisis.

Her Majesty, who famously has a 'calming effect' on her husband, is keeping the family intact as His Majesty goes under treatment as an out patient.

Royal biographer Christopher Wilson notes: "Her presence reassures him."

Wilson added: "Despite all the trappings of majesty, it's cold and lonely at the top, and it's easy to see the comfort she provides him."

Meanwhile, according to royal photographer Arthur Edwards. "She never lost her common touch," he added. "She makes him laugh. When something triggers them, you see them just laughing together. They do things with such enthusiasm."



This comes as Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.