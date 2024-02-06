Miley Cyrus snubs dad Billy Ray AGAIN in post Grammys note

 
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, February 06, 2024

Miley Cyrus again left out her dad Billy Ray Cyrus while expressing gratitude towards her first Grammy win.

On Sunday, the 31 year-old singer bagged two major awards of best pop solo performance and record of the year for her track Flowers.

In her acceptance speech, Miley said, "This award is amazing. But I really hope that it doesn't change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday.” 

She thanked "everyone standing on the stage i.e. Tom, Tyler, Michael and Greg. Our teams, my team, Crush, Columbia, my mommy, my sister, my love, my main gays because look how good I look. I don't think I forgot anyone,” she said.

The snub comes after Billy and her mom Tish Cyrus parted ways and the former married singer Firerose, who is 27 years his junior.

Later, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Miley thanked Tish and sister Brandi, and yet again left Billy out of the note.

“To my mommy @tishcyrus I love you more than anything in the entire universe, my family, @brandicyrus thank you for being there like always, my godmother @dollyparton - I felt your fairy dust everywhere,” she penned.

