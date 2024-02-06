 
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles to abdicate in favour of Prince William to treat cancer?

Prince William is first in line to the throne after King Charles

Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles could abdicate as the monarch in favour of Prince William, it is speculated.

While His Majesty has made no such decision, especially after his sudden cancer diagnosis, it is expected that William will fill in for his father as he gets treated.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace says the King “remains wholly positive about his treatment”.

In such circumstances, the King could take help from "counsellors of state" to fulfil his regular duties.

Queen Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal, and Prince Edward are some of the family members who can step in.

Prince Harry and the Duke of York are no longer working royals and thus would not fulfill the role.

This comes as Buckingham Palace has announced King Charles' cancer diagnosis: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

