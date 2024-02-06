Prince William rushes to duty amid King Charles abdication rumours

Prince William expected to get back to work this week as Palace announced King Charles cancer diagnosis

File Footage

Amid rumours that Prince William will not leave Kate Middleton’s side until she is healthy and back on her feet, he is expected to resume work this week.



William, the Prince of Wales, may have been forced to return to his official duty following the shocking cancer diagnosis of his father, King Charles.

Since the Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news, there have been rumours that the King might abdicate his throne in favour of his first born, Prince William.

According to former Royal butler, Paul Burrell, who served Princess Diana for 10 years, the monarch would want William to be crowned in his lifetime.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones' after King Charles cancer diagnosis

This comes after one of Princess Diana's former butlers, Paul Burrell, predicted that Charles would likely give up the throne to Prince William after only 10 years.

Speaking with New York Post, he said, "I think it will happen in this country. I think the king and queen have given this job 10 years, I think this is a 10-year plan."

"I think the king has a plan for the next eight years, but I believe he will follow suit of the Queen of Denmark, he would want to see his son crowned," he added.

"Who wouldn’t want to see their son reach the pinnacle of their career? I think he will work hard for 10 years and then say it’s time for retirement and watch his son blossom.”