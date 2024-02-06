Prince Harry to travel to UK to meet King Charles after he was informed about his cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry realized importance of ‘loved ones’ after King Charles cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry is set to flu to UK to meet his father, King Charles, following the devastating news of his cancer diagnosis.



However, the news of his upcoming reunion with the monarch is marred by criticism after royal expert Michael Cole said he is ready to support Charles but “not before time.”

In an interview with GB News, he said, “For The King and for the Royal Family to have moved as far as possible down that route is only a good thing. People used to shudder at the word cancer.”

“People are now more and more prepared to share their ailments with other people,” he added. “Many people will take comfort from this and I think it's to be commended.”

“I think if he was hiding it all it would then not look good. And essentially, what he's doing is he's taking the country with him.

“But he's 75; we always knew it wouldn't be a hugely long reign and I think he's got nothing to lose and a lot to gain by bringing us all with him.”

Speaking of Prince Harry’s UK arrival, Cole said, “To hear that Prince Harry's coming back, well one could only say not before time.”

“Perhaps he's realised what is important in life and what is important in life is the people you love most. And when they're in trouble, you can support them.”