Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Eloise Wells Morin

Jenna Ortega's explicit scene in new movie raises eyebrows

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman's concerning closeness in 'Miller's Girl' sparks new controversy

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Photo: Jenna Ortega's explicit scene in new movie raises eyebrows

Jenna Ortega has sparked concern among her fans for her newest project, Miller’s Girl, which depicts a reportedly unnerving scene.

For those unversed, in Jade Bartlett’s flick, the Wednesday hitmaker stars as Cairo, the student of the protagonist Jonathan Miller, who is played by Martin Freeman. 

The scene in question feature Cairo and Jonathan pushing the boundaries of a teacher-student relationship as they appear to engage in an intimate activity.

The excessive closeness of the pair has been branded as ‘disturbing’ and ‘shocking’ by many fans given the drastic differences in their ages.

A netizen on site X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “That one Miller’s Girl scene actually disturbs me djdjjdjdjd”.

“Just saw THAT scene from Miller’s Girl on tl wt* is this movie,” another commented.

A third social media user defended the scene by saying, “I get some people don’t want to see certain scenes in Miller’s Girl ( I also don’t), but treating Jenna Ortega like she’s a child forced to take on certain projects or film certain scenes is so insulting to her and her work”.

