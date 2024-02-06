Paris Hilton pens sweet note to celebrate husband Carter Rheum's birthday

Paris Hilton over the moon on hubby special day: 'I love you'

Paris Hilton is expressing her joy as her husband, Carter Reum, turned 43. The supermodel has posted a sweet note on social media to celebrate his birthday.



Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared several photos of the pair, "Happy Birthday my love! Every time I look in your eyes, I feel like I'm home. Every day with you is a fairytale."

She continued. "I am so incredibly grateful for our life together with the cutesie crew and all the adventures that await us! I love you to the moon and back."



Adding, "Can't wait to make many more beautiful memories around the world together."

In another post, Paris shared dozens of loved-up clips of the duo, captioning them, "Happy Birthday to my husband and best friend, Carter! Thank you for making me feel so safe and at home and more loved than I've ever been loved before."

She noted, "You have truly showed me what true love feels like! ???? You have a heart of gold and I'm so excited for all our adventures with our lil #CutesieCrew I love you more and more every day!."



In the meantime, Paris and Carter tied the knot in 2021. The pair shares two children.