‘Charmed' feud continues: Holly Marie Combs doubles down after Alyssa Milano fired back

Holly Marie Combs isn't backing off her claim that Alyssa Milano got Shannen Doherty fired from 'Charmed'

Holly Marie Combs is doubling down on her narrative after Alyssa Milano denied she got costar Shannen Doherty fired from hit series Charmed.

Combs took to Instagram to share a video of screenshots that displayed her lengthy statement. She went into detail on how Milano got Shannen fired, and even how the producers benefitted from the feud between the stars.

“I feel the need to defend myself after the many continuing attacks that have ensued since Alyssa stepped out on the stage and essentially called Shannen and I liars when she was simply asked what it was like to work with Rose [McGowan],” Combs began.

After Milano called her and Shannen’s statements “revisionist history,” she made it a point to clarify that accusation.

“This is just the history [Milano] didn't want people to know about it. And the history Shannen wasn't ready to talk about until one month ago,” she wrote. “No one should have to lie about their own life for the comfort of another.”

She shared that she has “long wanted the girls to just get along for the sake of something bigger than all of [them] combined,” adding, “It was not in the cards. Clearly.”

She went on to point out how ‘ironic” it is that Milano claimed she didn’t “have the power to fire anyone" when “This was actually all about power."

“Let me explain what she did have the power to do," Combs continued. "She had the power to stop the process at any time. She had the power to not talk to the mediator/therapist brought on to protect profits.”

“And when producers said ok we will let Shannen go Alyssa also had the power to say no I don't want that. But she did not,” added the 50-year-old.

“She had the power to say no just as Shannen had said no I don't want you to replace Alyssa when posed with the same option. Because she was a child actor who supported a family just as Alyssa does and understood the great importance and responsibility of that. Even now this pains me to write. It was heartbreaking then and still now.”

She then went on to guess how it must’ve been easy for the producers to take advantage of their feud, writing, “3 broken pieces were easier to manipulate than one united front. Which would have been more costly and cut into their precious profit margin.”

“In the end, it all worked out as destiny would have it,” she added.