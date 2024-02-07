Drake responded amid fans trying to decide if the R-rated video is real or a result of deepfake technology

Drake breaks silence on his viral 'explicit' video

Drake has finally spoken out over the controversy surrounding his explicit video that went viral online.

On Tuesday, the Canadian rapper was trending on X for an alleged leaked video in which his bottom half was exposed.

As thousands of netizens contemplated if the clip was real or a result of deepfake technology, a popular Kick streamer Adin Ross cleared the air for them.

The gamer, who has also appeared in several videos with Drake, shared a voice memo that he sent to the rapper about the video.

He can be heard saying, “We was just looking at the s***. It’s like crazy bro, like god damn. You’re blessed with your voice, you’re blessed with performing, you’re blessed to be you, you’re blessed to be number one and you’re also blessed to have a f*****g missile.”

According to Adin, the Hotline Bling hitmaker wrote him back with “eight laughing emojis,” before suggesting he might use the voice note as his “next album intro."

Drake hasn't made any public remarks regarding the purported leak, which Adin and others assume that it might have been captured in his private jet.