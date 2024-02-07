 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens

Austin Butler addresses Vanessa Hudgens's backlash about 'Elvis'

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens
Austin Butler lets truth out about ex-Vanessa Hudgens

Austin Butler referred to Vanessa Hudgens as a friend when he opened up about doing Elvis last year, which triggered controversy for not crediting her ex-girlfriend. Now, the actor is coming out clean about the issue.

In a chat with Esquire, the Dune star said, "Oh, yeah, I learned a lesson with that one—I felt that I was respecting her privacy in a way and not wanting to bring up a ton of things that would cause her to have to talk."

Adding, "I have so much love and care for her. It was in no way trying to erase anything."

The clarification comes after Austin told Hollywood Reporter's Actors Roundtable last year that his friend suggested he should play Elvis after listening to him singing the pop icon's songs.

"I was going to look at Christmas lights with a friend," he added. "And there was an Elvis Christmas song on the radio, and I was singing along, and my friend looked over at me and goes, 'You've got to play Elvis.'"

In the meantime, Austin and Vanessa had a strong bond as the pair dated for nearly a decade, from 2011 to 2020.

Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK
Prince William busy in 'other matters' as Prince Harry arrives in UK
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Taylor Swift takes legal action against a college student; Here's why
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Tom Holland announces acting return after MCU
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Prince Harry insults cannot be 'brushed' aside with UK visit to King Charles
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Zelda Williams brands 'Frankenstein' as perfect Galentine's Day movie
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval house problem gets worse
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce breaks silence on proposing Taylor Swift
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report
'Uncomfortable' Bianca flashes a 'fake smile' besides Kanye West: Report
'Anxious' Prince Harry not 'sleeping' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
'Anxious' Prince Harry not 'sleeping' amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'her blessings' for King Charles' visit
Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'her blessings' for King Charles' visit
Henry Cavill breaks silence on filming intimate scenes
Henry Cavill breaks silence on filming intimate scenes
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl
Arnold Schwarzenegger gets honest about family competition amid Super Bowl