Meghan Markle is being supportive wife to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'blessing' to live in UK for longer

Meghan Markle is helping Prince Harry ease into the situation with King Charles cancer.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly given Harry her 'blessing' as the Duke intends to spend more time with his father in the UK.

An insider tells Mirror.co.uk: "Harry is making plans to spend more time in England so he can be there physically for his father.



"Meghan has given him her blessing to do this as she knows family is paramount. It's early days yet and they are working out logistically how they can make it work as Harry's life is now in the States with his wife an kids. Harry and Wills have always been there for each other through tough times, and it looks like they will restart building their relationship again. The brotherly love never really went away. It will take time."



This comes the next day after the Buckingham Palace made the announcement: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer. His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties."

