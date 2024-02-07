 
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Melanie Walker

Kanye West makes shocking revelations

Kim Kardashian's former husband Kanye West released his last studio album 'Donda' in 2021

Melanie Walker

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

US musician Kanye West has made shocking revelations in his new social media post, and compared himself to music legend Elvis Presley.

Taking to Instagram, Kim Kardashian’s former husband said: “I have not been allowed to perform in a year feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

According to the Daily Mail, the I Wonder crooner has been away from the music scene for a while, with his last studio album, Donda, released in 2021.

In other Instagram posts, Kanye also shared that he was having trouble booking concert arenas, and apparently suggested it was because of his anti-Semitic rants.

The publication reported that Kanye shared a video and a text post on Tuesday, where the singer revealed that he had been having a difficult time booking venues, saying 'And you know why that is.'

Kanye West made fresh claims after Forbes reported that he is looking to mount one of the toughest comebacks in recent music history in 2024 with his Vultures series.

The report claims the first of the trio of albums is scheduled to release in just a few days.

