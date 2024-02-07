Celine Dion 'doesn't care' about Taylor Swift's Grammys snub

An insider revealed Celine Dion's reaction to Taylor Swift not acknowledging her properly

An insider revealed what Céline Dion thought of Taylor Swift’s alleged snub when she presented her with the Grammy award for Album of the Year.

The 55-year-old legendary singer graced the Cypto.com Arena in Los Angeles amid her painful battle with Stiff-Person syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disorder which made walking and singing for her difficult.

After the event, Taylor was dragged online for not properly acknowledging Celine when she presented her with the evening’s final award, however, the latter was unfazed by it.

An insider told Page Six that the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker only wanted to show everyone that “she’s back.”

“I don’t think Céline cared and they talked backstage afterwards. But Céline was just gracious and happy to be there. Of course, the right thing would have been for Taylor to acknowledge her,” the source shared.

“She wanted to show everyone that she’s doing alright. She has good days and bad days … it’s a painful disease, but it’s not a death sentence. The hope is that she will be able to perform,” they added.