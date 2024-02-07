Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'

Brie Larson breaks silence on the viral moment with Jennifer Lopez at the 2024's Golden Globe Awards

Brie Larson, who is best known for playing the role of Captain Marvel, is reportedly a huge fan of Jennifer Lopez.

Gushing over her multihyphenate ‘role model,’ Brie Larson revealed in a recent interview that Jennifer inspired her to join Hollywood.

Larson even branded the interaction between her and Jennifer at the 2024's Golden Globe Awards “very profound” as she marked her presence on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Marvels alum disclosed, “My mom took me to the theater to see Selena and it traumatized me.”

“But also I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,'” she admitted.

The actress went on to tell the host Jimmy Kimmel, “She just kind of doesn’t exist for me as a human being," declaring, "She’s, like, my God.”

Getting candid about the viral Golden Globe's moment, the 34-year-old star said, “Someone was like, ‘Didn’t you think this day would come?’”

“And I was like, ‘No, she doesn’t exist for me.’ That’s not how this works. In my world, J.Lo is over there, and I’m on the other side of the TV, always,” she concluded.