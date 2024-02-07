 
menu
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'

Brie Larson breaks silence on the viral moment with Jennifer Lopez at the 2024's Golden Globe Awards

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, February 07, 2024

Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: Shes like my God
Brie Larson all praise for Jennifer Lopez: 'She's like my God'

Brie Larson, who is best known for playing the role of Captain Marvel, is reportedly a huge fan of Jennifer Lopez.

Gushing over her multihyphenate ‘role model,’ Brie Larson revealed in a recent interview that Jennifer inspired her to join Hollywood.

Larson even branded the interaction between her and Jennifer at the 2024's Golden Globe Awards “very profound” as she marked her presence on the latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Marvels alum disclosed, “My mom took me to the theater to see Selena and it traumatized me.”

“But also I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do with my life,'” she admitted.

The actress went on to tell the host Jimmy Kimmel, “She just kind of doesn’t exist for me as a human being," declaring, "She’s, like, my God.”

Getting candid about the viral Golden Globe's moment, the 34-year-old star said, “Someone was like, ‘Didn’t you think this day would come?’”

“And I was like, ‘No, she doesn’t exist for me.’ That’s not how this works. In my world, J.Lo is over there, and I’m on the other side of the TV, always,” she concluded. 

Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Victoria Monet pens a heartfelt note for her ‘Inspiration'
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Prince Harry to ‘test' Prince William's resolve during King Charles cancer treatment
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles? video
Camilla stayed in room to keep an eye on Prince Harry when he met King Charles?
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry urged to forgive his father King Charles amid cancer diagnosis
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Claims put spotlight on Brad Pitt conduct on film set
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage video
Prince Harry actions in UK to have major effect on Meghan Markle marriage
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles fails to reunite Prince William, Prince Harry despite cancer diagnosis
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims video
King Charles won't step down over ill health, royal historian claims
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince William to break silence on King Charles shocking cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'determined to get apologies' from King Charles to please Meghan Markle?
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis
Meghan Markle receives sweet advice related to Archie, Lilibet amid King Charles cancer diagnosis