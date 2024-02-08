Zac Efron opens up about the mental and physical discomfort he felt while filming 'The Iron Claw'

Photo: Zac Efron gets candid about the most 'awkward moment' ever

Zac Efron reportedly felt less than comfortable while depicting the role of Kevin Von Erich in movie, The Iron Claw.

As per the findings of Metro UK, the Highschool Musical alum had to go through immense amount of social discomfort while filming his newest flick as he stood bare in his boxers with tons of eyes staring at him.

The 36-year-old actor shared with the outlet, “One of the jarring moments that I wasn't expecting was when the wrestling stops, or there's a cut, or in between setups or takes.”

“You've just got to stand there with a whole crowd around, in your underwear. And there's nothing really going on,” he added.

Zac went onto explain that he had never faced such awkwardness before on any set.

“That's a different kind of feeling. I've never experienced that one before,” the 17 Again hitmaker also professed.

The acting sensation even disclosed that he could not make sense of the moments in between takes and called his felt discomfort nothing but “unnatural.”

“You just kind of gotta… like, where do you put your hands? On your hips? You can't help – there are people everywhere, you can't look up and have somebody not looking back at you! So that was a bit unnatural,” he remarked before signing off.