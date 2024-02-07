Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix post-breakup life gets messier

Tom Sandoval accuses Ariana Madix of not paying her home's bills for months

Due to financial constraints, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are forced to share the same roof. But life after the breakup gets messier for the pair as they trade accusations over the matters of house



In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, the reality star accused his ex of not paying the bills for months - leaving him alone to face the brunt of the dues.

"I can feel that you're angry at me, but obviously I ****** had to tour and stuff," he told his business partner Tom Schwartz after questioning him for not showing up at work."

He continued, "My bank account was literally overdrawn. Dude, Ariana hadn't paid any of the bills for, like, ****** eight months, man."

"I'm literally, like, moving $1,000 around to this account, I'm moving $500 from this account to cover our mortgage."

"I've been pretty much paying for everything out of all my accounts," the 40-year-old claimed. "Mortgage, gardener, cleaning, utilities, everything. It's kind of like pulling teeth to get Ariana to pay me back."

Further in the episode, Ariana was seen fuming over what she called Tom's dominance in buying her portion of the house.

"I'm not here for him trying to assert his dominance, be louder, be more obnoxious, make me uncomfortable, and then I cower and let him do whatever," the Melbourne native told Lala Kent.

She continued, "I'm not gonna just like pack up my clothes and hitchhike down the road because Tom offered me a measly sum of money."

"The fact of the matter is, he broke the home. He ***** all of this up. He doesn't get to do that and then just keep it."