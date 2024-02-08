Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia

Robert De Niro gets candid about his youngest daughter Gia, whom he welcomed last year with Tiffany Chen

Photo: Robert De Niro all hearts for youngest daughter Gia

Robert De Niro’s little daughter is seemingly the apple of his eye.

According to his latest confessional in People Magazine, the American filmmaker gushed over his youngest child, Gia, whom he welcomed with girlfriend Tiffany Chen on 6th April 2023.

Adoring his kid, Robert told the outlet, “She’s such an adorable baby. So sweet.”

He went on to explain, “[When I] look at her, everything else goes away. So it’s a great joy and relief to just be with her in the moment.”

Getting candid about the 10 months old Gia, Roberts confessed that he loves when she is spoiled by her older siblings.

“The kids all get a big kick out of her,” he also addressed.

Killers of the Flower Moon’s director also revealed, “The grandkids even. She’s their aunt— [and] they’re about to be teenagers!”

Not to mention the Intern hitmaker stated, “The fact that they’d all be together is everything to me," in conclusion.

For those unversed, earlier in the month, Robert De Niro opened about the “life changing” experience of becoming a father at age 79 and called it “wondrous.”