 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses

Phoebe Dynevor speaks out about the 'lack of room' for new actresses in Hollywood

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Photo: Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses
Photo: Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses

Phoebe Dynevor, who is best known for playing Daphne in the show Bridgerton, voiced her opinions for the younger generation of actresses.

Phoebe reportedly believes that older actresses have more fruitful opportunities in the industry as compared to their younger counterparts.

In the latest chat, she revealed to The London Evening Standard, “It’s a really good time for older women which is amazing and there’s a lot for these young men.”

“But not a lot for the actresses that I know in my age bracket, the 28-year-old declared.

The Fair Play actress maintained, “There is still, like, not that many parts going. There is such a space for male actors… there are so many of them. And they’re all great,”adding, “They’re all very talented young men, and they do not stop working, and good for them.”

Nonetheless, she insisted, “But you know, when I think about the girls my age… there’s way more room for them and there is still not enough room for us.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Phoebe dished details about a potential career upgrade and shared, “I eventually want to produce.”

“I would like to create the material that I feel is missing. I don’t know when that will be, but it’s a dream of mine,” she concluded. 

Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits
Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel