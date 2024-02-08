While Barbie admirers are eager to watch Ken perform at the Oscars, Ryan Gosling has some concerning news to share

Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance

The Notebook’s famed Ryan Gosling is convinced to perform his iconic Barbie song during the Academy Awards next month but there is something stopping him from the act.

Ryan Gosling, 43, sat down with Variety to talk about his Ken Potentially rocking the Oscars stage but to fan’s dismay, he hasn’t gotten the dance invitation yet.

“I still have not been asked,” said Gosling.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.” he added admitting that he’s open to the exciting opportunity.

However, to blow the roof off the stage in Barbie style, and pull out all the stops, to bring a Kenergetic performance, the Drive actor teased that they would ‘need a budget’.

It is worth noting that the hit song has taken social media by storm with over 100 million streams online since its debut last summer.

For those unversed the ballad won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Award and earned nods from the Grammys and at the Academy Award too.