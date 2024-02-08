 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance

While Barbie admirers are eager to watch Ken perform at the Oscars, Ryan Gosling has some concerning news to share

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance
Ryan Gosling weighs in on Oscar performance 

The Notebook’s famed Ryan Gosling is convinced to perform his iconic Barbie song during the Academy Awards next month but there is something stopping him from the act.

Ryan Gosling, 43, sat down with Variety to talk about his Ken Potentially rocking the Oscars stage but to fan’s dismay, he hasn’t gotten the dance invitation yet.

“I still have not been asked,” said Gosling.

“It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it.” he added admitting that he’s open to the exciting opportunity.

However, to blow the roof off the stage in Barbie style, and pull out all the stops, to bring a Kenergetic performance, the Drive actor teased that they would ‘need a budget’.

It is worth noting that the hit song has taken social media by storm with over 100 million streams online since its debut last summer. 

For those unversed the ballad won Best Song at the Critics’ Choice Award and earned nods from the Grammys and at the Academy Award too. 

Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Addison Rae gushes over EP success and reflects future in music
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Ryan Gosling talks about 'Barbie' Oscars snub AGAIN
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Diablo Cody on Madonna: 'I'm obsessed with her'
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Robert De Niro talks about being 'all hearts' for youngest daughter Gia
Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits
Bianca Censori's parents think Kanye West 'controls' her outfits
Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses
Phoebe Dynevor breaks silence on lack of opportunities for young actresses
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Robert De Niro speaks out about an 'awful' loss
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Dolly Parton pays moving tribute to Toby Keith: 'He will be missed'
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry has been disowned by Prince William hours after leaving UK
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Prince Harry's ex butler breaks silence on real reason for hotel stay
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Nicolas Cage wants to come on 'Star Trek' board
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel
Emily Blunt reacts to 'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel