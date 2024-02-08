 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Melanie Walker

'Miller's Girl' defends Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's R-rated scene

Thursday, February 08, 2024

After Jenna Ortega’s intimate scene with Martin Freeman drew backlash, the intimacy coordinator for Miller’s Girl finally spoke out.

In the movie, the Wednesday actress plays the role of an 18-year-old student named Cairo Sweet while the Sherlock alum takes on the role of her teacher Jonathan Miller.

The two acted out in a R-rated scene for the movie which “grossed” the audience out, given the actors’ 31-year age gap.

However, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona dismissed any speculations of Jenna being “uncomfortable” and assured that she was equally involved in the decisions made for the racy scene.

“There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do,” Kristina said.

She added: “Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors.”

