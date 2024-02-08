Britney Spears detailed her former relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel taking therapy due to Britney Spears drama?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are tighter than ever despite Britney Spears’ controversy.

In October 2023, the Toxic crooner slammed the former NSYNC singer in her all-tell memoir The Woman In Me in which she accused him of cheating and claimed that he forced her to get an abortion.

However, Justin and Jessica remained unfazed by the backlash as a source tells Entertainment Tonight, "Things are going well between Justin and Jess. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers."

Moreover, the couple is always "making time" for each other via FaceTime and also check in together for collective therapy sometimes.

"They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in. Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her,” the insider added.

The tipster also shared that the two “love to have date night” and sometimes prefer to just “sit together and watch movies."

"They have so much fun with their sons - they are the best thing that ever happened to them,” the source concluded.