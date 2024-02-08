 
menu
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel taking therapy due to Britney Spears drama?

Britney Spears detailed her former relationship with Justin Timberlake in her memoir 'The Woman In Me'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel taking therapy due to Britney Spears drama?
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel taking therapy due to Britney Spears drama?

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are tighter than ever despite Britney Spears’ controversy.

In October 2023, the Toxic crooner slammed the former NSYNC singer in her all-tell memoir The Woman In Me in which she accused him of cheating and claimed that he forced her to get an abortion.

However, Justin and Jessica remained unfazed by the backlash as a source tells Entertainment Tonight, "Things are going well between Justin and Jess. They have each other's back and are each other's biggest fans when it comes to their careers."

Moreover, the couple is always "making time" for each other via FaceTime and also check in together for collective therapy sometimes.

"They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in. Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her,” the insider added.

The tipster also shared that the two “love to have date night” and sometimes prefer to just “sit together and watch movies."

"They have so much fun with their sons - they are the best thing that ever happened to them,” the source concluded.

Prince Harry departs UK after meeting King Charles, snubs Prince William
Prince Harry departs UK after meeting King Charles, snubs Prince William
Prince Harry dashes last hope of reconciliation with Prince William with early exit
Prince Harry dashes last hope of reconciliation with Prince William with early exit
King Charles is finding cancer ‘extremely' frustrating video
King Charles is finding cancer ‘extremely' frustrating
'Miller's Girl' defends Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's R-rated scene
'Miller's Girl' defends Jenna Ortega, Martin Freeman's R-rated scene
King Charles faces a fresh setback after cancer diagnosis
King Charles faces a fresh setback after cancer diagnosis
Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Miley Cyrus takes big step with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again
Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes 'desperate' to be on TV again
King Charles' thoughts on taking the throne from Queen Elizabeth leaked
King Charles' thoughts on taking the throne from Queen Elizabeth leaked
Disney confirms 'Moana 2': Release date, plot & more
Disney confirms 'Moana 2': Release date, plot & more
Marvel actor gets into depression after intense backlash
Marvel actor gets into depression after intense backlash
Britney Spears invites trouble for Ben Affleck?
Britney Spears invites trouble for Ben Affleck?
Tish Cyrus reflects on the 'toll' her divorce took on her
Tish Cyrus reflects on the 'toll' her divorce took on her