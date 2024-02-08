Prince Harry departs UK after brief meeting with cancer-stricken King Charles, snubs Prince William

Prince Harry dragged over ’45-minute’ meeting with Charles: ‘Could’ve been done on phone’

Prince Harry departed to US after having a brief meeting with King Charles after he personally informed him of his cancer diagnosis.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, arrived to the UK to see his cancer-stricken dad. After landing at London’s Heathrow Airport, he went to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live.

According to reports, Harry had a 45-minute meeting with Charles. However, the Duke did not meet his brother, Prince William, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, who is recovery in Windsor following planned abdominal surgery.

Dragging Harry over his brief visit, BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole told GB News that the “45-minute” session would have been done on the phone instead.

He said, "Prince Harry, I mean it's difficult to see what he's accomplished apart from collecting 11,000 air miles for a 45-minute meeting yesterday at Clarence House.”

"It could have been done on the telephone, or by speaking to his father like I am speaking to you right now,” he added. "Of course, when royals meet each other, it's customary to greet each other by kissing each other on the cheek.”

"That would have been absolutely impossible because Prince Harry had just come off an aeroplane 11 hours in a pressurized cigar tube at 35,000 feet, breathing the same air as 250 other people.

"For him to actually have hugged his father or kissed his father on the cheek would have been a complete and utter no-no. So it's difficult to see why he came and indeed why he's gone."