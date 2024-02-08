Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr reignited their romance earlier this month at 2024 Grammy Awards

Kim Kardashian, Odell Beckham Jr to go public with romance: ‘It’s getting serious’

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are considering taking their romance public after reigniting dating speculations earlier this month at the 2024 Grammy Awards.



The reality TV megastar and the Baltimore Ravens wide receiver’s relationship is “getting serious,” an insider spilled to Us Weekly.

Sharing insights into their relationship, an insider told the publication that the athlete’s “personality is much more private” while Kardashian is habitual of limelight.

They said Beckham Jr is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” adding that the lovebirds are “currently trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship.

“Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year,” the insider said of the couple, first linked together in September 2023.

Earlier this month, Kardashian and Beckham Jr were seen together at the Grammys, sparking dating speculations once again.

The two haven’t confirmed their relationship. But an insider told People Magazine that the Skims founder and the footballer are “still hanging out, but it’s pretty casual.”

“Neither of them are in any big hurry to jump into something serious,” the insider added.