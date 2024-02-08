Dakota Johnson laments the 'safe' and 'boring' industry: 'Everyone's afraid'

Dakota Johnson opens up about the struggles of selling her upcoming movie 'Madame Web'

Dakota Jonhnson is reportedly disappointed by the lack of creativity in the industry.

Reportedly, the Madame Web actress was exploring new opportunities in Hollywood when producing films with strong female protagonists particularly grabbed her attention.

However, the actress complained “that it’s really f******** bleak in this industry,” in a recent confessional with L’Officiel.

The actress went on to address, “It is majorly disheartening. The people who run streaming platforms don’t trust creative people or artists to know what’s going to work.”

“And that is just going to make us implode. It’s really heartbreaking,” she also confessed.

Elsewhere in the confessional, Dakota weighed in on the absence of creativity in the whole industry as it took the creators “a lot of fighting” to sell S.J. Clarkson’s superhero flick, Madame Web.

The acting sensation observed, “People are just so afraid, and I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do, and everyone’s afraid."

“That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring,” she concluded.