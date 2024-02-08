 
Thursday, February 08, 2024
By
Samuel Moore

Dakota Johnson reacts to 'nepo baby' labels ahead of new movie release

Dakota Johnson makes comments on the popular 'nepo baby' topic

By
Samuel Moore

Thursday, February 08, 2024

Photo: Dakota Johnson reacts to nepo baby labels ahead of new movie release
Photo: Dakota Johnson reacts to 'nepo baby' labels ahead of new movie release

Dakota Johnson is seemingly done with the ‘nepo baby’ topic and finds it really ‘annoying.’

On Wednesday, the acting sensation, who is currently promoting her new movie, Madame Web, marked her presence on the latest episode of Today Show.

During the chat, the actress touched on her stance about the topic of nepotism in Hollywood.

Dakota began, “When that first started, I found it to be incredibly annoying and boring.”

She went on to explain, “If you’re a journalist, then write about something else. That’s just lame. The opportunity to make fun of it I jumped at.”

In another confessional, Dakota weighed in on the ‘bleakness’ of the whole industry after she revealed the struggles of selling her upcoming movie, which is slated to be released on 14th of February.

Speaking to L’Officiel, the acting sensation declared, “People are just so afraid.”

“And I’m like, ‘Why? What’s going to happen if you do something brave?’ It just feels like nobody knows what to do, and everyone’s afraid,” she added.

In conclusion, the Fifty Shades Darker alum remarked, “That’s what it feels like. Everyone who makes decisions is afraid. They want to do the safe thing, and the safe thing is really boring.” 

