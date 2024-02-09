Barry Keoghan details experience behind THAT 'Saltburn' scene

Barry Keoghan & Emerald Fennell revealed that the graphic grave scene in 'Saltburn' wasn't originally written

Barry Keoghan recently opened up about filming the explicit Saltburn scene.

He spilled the beans as the most recent guest at Sean Evans’ Youtube series Hot Ones, where he also ripped his shirt off while trying to devour the spicy wings.

According to Barry, Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller “pushed” him to perform challenging scenes like the bathtub moment and “vampire s**.”

“I mean I s***d a grave in Saltburn right…I should get that checked. Saltburn really pushed it. Every role pushes it and I like to be pushed. I don't want something to be comfy,” the 31-year-old actor said.

Previously, Barry and Emerald revealed that the graphic grave scene wasn't originally written. The 38 year-old filmmaker disclosed that she had to clear the set for the actor to “unzip” and “let his body lead the way.”

He further told Sean: “I want to really artistically go there and there's moments on sets & movies where you lose sight of the camera and you kind of get this…nauseous feeling, you're so present. It's something we actors chase.”