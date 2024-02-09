 
menu
Friday, February 09, 2024
By
Melanie Walker

Barry Keoghan details experience behind THAT 'Saltburn' scene

Barry Keoghan & Emerald Fennell revealed that the graphic grave scene in 'Saltburn' wasn't originally written

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, February 09, 2024

Barry Keoghan details experience behind THAT Saltburn scene
Barry Keoghan details experience behind THAT 'Saltburn' scene

Barry Keoghan recently opened up about filming the explicit Saltburn scene.

He spilled the beans as the most recent guest at Sean Evans’ Youtube series Hot Ones, where he also ripped his shirt off while trying to devour the spicy wings.

According to Barry, Emerald Fennell’s psychological thriller “pushed” him to perform challenging scenes like the bathtub moment and “vampire s**.”

“I mean I s***d a grave in Saltburn right…I should get that checked. Saltburn really pushed it. Every role pushes it and I like to be pushed. I don't want something to be comfy,” the 31-year-old actor said.

Previously, Barry and Emerald revealed that the graphic grave scene wasn't originally written. The 38 year-old filmmaker disclosed that she had to clear the set for the actor to “unzip” and “let his body lead the way.”

He further told Sean: “I want to really artistically go there and there's moments on sets & movies where you lose sight of the camera and you kind of get this…nauseous feeling, you're so present. It's something we actors chase.”

Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Anti-monarchy group reacts to King Charles first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
Rober De Niro opens up about meeting Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
The Rock's fan rally behind as Twitter scandal unfolds
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Meghan Markle accused of 'manipulating' Prince Harry
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Kate Middleton's friend shares major update on Princess of Wales health
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry branded ‘harvester' sifting for royal nuggets for bestseller books
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend sends love to Princess Eugenie
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
David Kauffman weighs in on live-action ‘Danny Phantom' cast
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Prince William receives THIS strong order from King Charles after Kate Middleton's surgery
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Shawn Levy explains tight-lipped seal over 'Deadpool 3'
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears video
Prince Harry's ‘micro-managed' shrill demands are falling on deaf ears
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry video
King Charles speaks out for first time about cancer diagnosis after meeting Prince Harry